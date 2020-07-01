Jagame Thandhiram’s makers to REVEAL first single ‘Rakita’ on Dhanush’s birthday

The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu and the makers announced that the single track will also be released in both the languages.

In what came as a sweet piece of news to the fans of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj, the makers of the duo’s next film Jagame Thanthiram Y Not Studios are all set to reveal the film’s first single track titled ‘Rakita’ on the birthday of Dhanush, which falls on July 28. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film was wrapped up in the month of February. The makers resumed with the film’s postproduction work after the Tamil Nadu Government granted permission to filmmakers to resume with the post production work of movies.

The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu and the makers announced that the single track will also be released in both the languages. The film’s first look and motion poster in Tamil and Telugu were released in February when the makers wrapped up the shooting. Produced by Y Not Studios, it was expected that the film will hit the big screens this year. The release might be delayed owing to the pandemic situation. Santosh Narayanan has composed the film’s music.

With the pictures that were leaked online, it was already revealed that Dhanush will be seen with a thick mustache, resembling Superstar Rajinikanth's look from Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters. Popular Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who shot to fame after appearing in the series Game Of Thrones, will be seen playing a key role in Jagame Thandhiran.

