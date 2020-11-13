Jagame Thandhiram Song Bujji: Dhanush's dance moves, peppy music, quirky look serve as a visual treat for fans

Dhanush's dance moves and his peppy look in Bujji song are the main highlights.

Dhanush’s upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram is grabbing all the attention as makers have geared up for the promotions. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is making the right noise as makers of the film release a new song titled, Bujji. Written by Vivek and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Dhanush's new foot-tapping song is quirky, cool and a perfect visual treat for the audience. Santhosh Narayanan has not only composed the music but also crooned it along with Anirudh. Dhanush's dance moves and his peppy look in Bujji song are the main highlights.

Going by the lyrics and song, it seems Dhanush is dedicating it to his girlfriend, to whom he calls Bujji. However, she is missing from the song and that makes us wonder who is his Bujji. Jagame Thandhiram marks Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj's maiden collaboration. Jagame Thandhiram also stars Hollywood actor James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George. The upcoming film was expected to release in May this year but got delayed due to pandemic. Produced by Y Not Studios, Santosh Narayanan has composed the film’s music.

Meanwhile, check out the song below:

So happy to sing #Bujji for my bro @dhanushkraja in a @karthiksubbaraj directorial and @Music_Santhosh musical.. @Lyricist_Vivek you rocked as usual! https://t.co/V9efLdkbtP@sash041075 and team, you have a winner! — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 13, 2020

Dhanush also has Karnan in his kitty. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, the rural drama is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood. The actor will also be seen in Bollywood film Atrangi Re starring and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Prabhudeva finds love again; Muqabla star all set to marry for the second time?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×