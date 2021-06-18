  1. Home
Jagame Thandhiram Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Dhanush starrer

Finally, the movie is out and excitement among the audience is evident on social media. From the opening scene to Dhanush's entry in the movie, fans are going berserk about Jagame Thandhiram.
June 18, 2021
Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush in the lead role is one of the biggest and much-awaited projects that has finally released today, June 18. The film is out in 17 languages across 190 Countries on Netflix. Directed by  Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead, while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be seen in supporting roles. All the eyes are on Dhanush starrer! The moviegoers can't keep calm and have already taken social media by storm with their reviews. 

Finally, the movie is out and excitement among the audience is pretty evident on social media. From the opening scene to Dhanush's entry in the movie, fans are going berserk about the film. The story of Jagame Thandhiram shows the extraordinary journey of the notorious gangster Suruli from Madurai to London. 

Here's what the audience has to say about the film: 











Minutes before the grand release of JagameThandhiram on Netflix, the makers penned a heartfelt note thanking everyone for all the love and support. ​"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire Press & Media fraternity for having exhibited solid unwavering support to us throughout the extraordinary journey of the production of “Jagame Thandhiram” over the last 2 years, since it was first officially announced.

​We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the millions of fans across the world who have closely been following us for updates regarding the film patiently, without losing an ounce of excitement and energy. We will always cherish the way you have showered your love and celebrated this film since day one," read a part of a long note. 

Take a look below: 

Credits :Twitter

