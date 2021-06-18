Jagame Thandhiram Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Dhanush starrer
Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush in the lead role is one of the biggest and much-awaited projects that has finally released today, June 18. The film is out in 17 languages across 190 Countries on Netflix. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead, while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be seen in supporting roles. All the eyes are on Dhanush starrer! The moviegoers can't keep calm and have already taken social media by storm with their reviews.
Finally, the movie is out and excitement among the audience is pretty evident on social media. From the opening scene to Dhanush's entry in the movie, fans are going berserk about the film. The story of Jagame Thandhiram shows the extraordinary journey of the notorious gangster Suruli from Madurai to London.
Here's what the audience has to say about the film:
#Surali entry #JagameThandhiram
— ramchandran (@ram_ramchandran) June 18, 2021
Semua tengah rakita rakita rakita ke #JagameThandhiram
— EdmundҡℰƝϞƴRoberts (@kenny_roberts21) June 18, 2021
Let’s freaking go #JagameThandhiram
15 mins in and dear @karthiksubbaraj, this looks straight out of Hollywood!
The more localised one goes, the more globalised you become.
— Joshua Michael (@joshmadj) June 18, 2021
#Dhanush intro scene #JagameThandhiramOnNetflix #JagameThandhiram
— (@power_offl) June 18, 2021
#JagameThandhiram massssssss@karthiksubbaraj @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/DbXwVSjxhN
— Manisankar M N - மே.ந. மணிசங்கர் (@manisankarmn) June 18, 2021
#Suruli Attitude is fully copied from Thalapathy's Rayappan Swag!
Totally Disappointed #JagameThandhiramOnNetflix#JagameThandhiram #ThalapathyBdayCDP #Master
— Thalapathy Veriyan (@Suriya_Zealot) June 18, 2021
So excited to watch this film #JagameThandhiram pic.twitter.com/ULMGalhTLp
— Nithish As MASTER (@as_mersal) June 18, 2021
After watching the 1st half I got heart attack in head. #JagameThandhiram
— PRASAD ACHARYA (@Prasad17617170) June 18, 2021
First half done
Ok .. ok ga undhi #JagameThandhiram
— SAITEJA_ (@SAITEJ_K_) June 18, 2021
Thala reference #JagameThandhiram @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/o043NZHT5c
— 47 (@gowrishanhar) June 18, 2021
Interval Block eh Thooki Naduvula vechirukanuga
1st Half Andhaar Mass #JagameThandhiram
— Edwin Joel 91003 (@E91003) June 18, 2021
#JagameThandhiram’s real hero is @kshreyaas! Thala yennama lighting and camerawork! This is @karthiksubbaraj’s best film!
— BOYS PLAYED WELL (@MyAnswerSame) June 18, 2021
Just finished watching #JagameThandhiram easily the best movie of Karthik Subburaj Dhanush is so effortless and Suruli role is a walk in the park to him. Sanotsh Narayanan's score alone deserved a theatrical release of the film.
— KK 2.O (@im_kk18) June 18, 2021
Minutes before the grand release of JagameThandhiram on Netflix, the makers penned a heartfelt note thanking everyone for all the love and support. "We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire Press & Media fraternity for having exhibited solid unwavering support to us throughout the extraordinary journey of the production of “Jagame Thandhiram” over the last 2 years, since it was first officially announced.
We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the millions of fans across the world who have closely been following us for updates regarding the film patiently, without losing an ounce of excitement and energy. We will always cherish the way you have showered your love and celebrated this film since day one," read a part of a long note.
Take a look below:
