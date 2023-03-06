Jahnvi Kapoor excited to work with 'favourite' Jr NTR; RRR star sends birthday wishes

Jr NTR's next with Kortala Siva is the upcoming big thing with sky-high expectations. Today, the film got bigger as Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been welcomed on board as a female lead. The actress shared that she is super excited to work with her favourite Jr NTR. In fact, the RRR star also sent her birthday wishes.

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the big announcement of NTR30 has been unveiled. Now, sharing her poster from NTR30 on Instagram, the actress expressed her excitement to join the sets and work with Jr NTR. She also called him 'favourite'.

Taking to her comments section, Jr NTR welcomed Janhvi Kapoor on board and also wished her on birthday. He wrote, "Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Have a great one."

Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor on board for NTR30 and wishes her on birthday. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor makes South debut with NTR30

For the unversed, on many occasions, Janhvi Kapoor shared that Jr NTR is her favourite actor. When asked who would she want to make her south debut with, the actress also took Jr NTR's name. Yes, earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "Opportunity of working with NTR (Jr NTR) sir would mean so much to me. He is such a legend."

With NTR30, Janhvi Kapoor will make her much-awaited South debut. It will mark her first Telugu and South film and fans can't wait to watch her on the big screen.

About NTR30

NTR30 is directed by Kortala Siva, the film is bankrolled by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts respectively. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music composer. According to reports, Saif Ali Khan is roped in to play the antagonist of the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited regarding it.

Meanwhile, NTR30 was scheduled to be launched with a formal puja ceremony in February itself but due to Jr NTR's cousin brother Taraka Ratna's demise, it got postponed. Now, according to reports, the film's launch ceremony might take place on March 18 in Hyderabad. The makes are yet to announce it officially. The pan Indian is scheduled to release in theatres on April 5, 2024.

