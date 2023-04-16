Jahnvi Kapoor papped at Hyderabad airport in her comfy travel look for NTR30 shoot

Jahnvi Kapoor is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood who is making her debut in Southern cinema now. Jahnvi will be playing the romantic lead opposite Junior NTR in the untitled film, NTR 30. The actress, who is busy with work in Bollywood, has come down to Hyderabad to join the sets of her very first Telugu film. The actress was spotted arriving at Hyderabad airport in casual yet comfy attire.

Janhvi Kapoor to join the sets of NTR 30

The actress, who is known for her classic style statement was spotted wearing a co-ord set that is all things comfy and chic. Talking about the film, NTR 30 is being directed by hitmaker Koratala Siva and is one of the biggest films in Jahnvi’s career to date. The film will also have Saif Ali Khan in the cast as per the latest reports. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. The cinematography is being handled by Ratnavelu whereas the music is been composed by Anirudh Ravichandar.



Upcoming Projects

Jahnvi Kapoor has also been working on her Bollywood projects, including Mr. & Mrs Mahi, a domestic drama being directed by Sharan Sharma. The film will see her appearing on screen alongside Rajkumar Rao and Kumud Mishra in the lead. She has done shooting for Bawaal, where she will be acting opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was supposed to release this month but has been postponed for theatrical release on 6 October 2023.

