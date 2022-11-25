Jai Balayya Song Lyrical Video: Incredible track from Veera Simha Reddy is a tribute to Balakrishna

Celebrated composer S Thaman, who has rendered the track also features in Jai Balayya as one of the huge fans of Balakrishna. While Karrimullah has crooned the number, Ramajogayya Sastry has provided the lyrics for the single. The upbeat track starts the musical promotion of Veera Simha Reddy.

Balakrishna' s upcoming mass entertainer Veera Simha Reddy is one of the most awaited dramas in Tollywood at the moment. Now, further increasing the hype for the film, the makers of the movie have dropped the lyrical video of the primary track from the project titled Jai Balayya. The peppy number perfectly captures the massy vibe of the Akhanda star. Posing in a white shirt and matching pants, the actor also flaunts his swift dance moves.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Now, talking about the film's cast, Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the female lead, whereas Kannada star Duniya Vijay is making his Tollywood debut with this movie. He will be playing the antagonist in the drama. In addition to this, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen in a prominent role in the film, along with Honey Rose, Lal, Chandrika Ravi, and P. Ravi Shankar in secondary roles.

Bankrolled by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the editing of the film is being handled by Naveen Nooli. Meanwhile, Rishi Punjabi is on board the team as the cinematographer. If the reports are to be believed, Balakrishna will be seen in a never before seen action avatar in Veera Simha Reddy. The storyline of the film is inspired by real-life incidents.

Other projects

After Veera Simha Reddy, Balakrishna will team up with F3 fame director Anil Ravipudi for an untitled drama. More details about this film will be announced soon. Financed on a lavish scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, the remaining cast and crew of the drama have not been revealed yet

