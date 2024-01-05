Jai Bhim actor Suriya appears shattered as he pays homage to Captain Vijayakanth; recalls working with him
Actor Suriya broke down as he paid his last respects to late actor-politician Captain Vijayakanth today. The actor also recalled his experience of working with Captain while talking to the media.
The entire Tamil film industry was taken aback by the sudden news of Captain Vijayakanth's passing. The actor-turned-politician passed away on December 28th at the age of 71. Many well-known personalities from the industry, such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, and others, shared their heartfelt condolences with the actor's family.
On January 5th, actor Suriya Sivakumar visited the late actor’s samadhi to pay his last respects. The actor was shattered as he sat down to spend some time offering his prayers. Later, Suriya also addressed the media, where he reminisced about working with Captain Vijayakanth.
Check out the post below:
Suriya reveals Captain Vijayakanth took care of him like a younger brother
Talking to the media, Suriya revealed that Captain Vijayakanth’s demise has left a deep wound in his heart. The actor also recalled his first instance of working with Vijayakanth in the 1999 film Periyanna. He further mentioned that they interacted and got to know each other for a span of 8 to 10 days.
The actor added that right from the first day, the actor-politician took care of him like a brother, and suggested that they had lunch together, something that was not common for stars to do with newbies. The actor recalled that when Captain saw that he wasn’t eating properly, he fed the Jai Bhim actor from his own plate, and with his own hands. Suriya mentioned that the Arasangam actor told him he has to stay healthy to act.
Furthermore, the Soorarai Pottru actor revealed that Vijayakanth discussed with the film’s dance and stunt choreographers to ensure Suriya had a bigger role. He mentioned that he always looked at Captain with awe. He also mentioned that despite his stardom, Vijayakanth was a very down-to-earth person, and was easy to approach for anyone. Suriya also mentioned his disappointment in not being able to see Captain Vijayakanth one last time during his funeral.
Captain Vijayakanth’s funeral
Many famous personalities expressed their sympathies upon hearing the news of Captain Vijayakanth, the founder of the DMDK party, passing away. In recent months, the actor-turned-politician had been admitted to the hospital due to a persistent cough and throat discomfort. It was later revealed that he had contracted pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19.
The actor breathed his last on December 28th and is survived by his wife Premalatha and two sons. Several celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vijay and more joined the sea of people, in person, to honor the late actor,
ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay hit with chappal as he arrives to pay last respects to Captain Vijayakanth
Star
Selena Gomez
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)
Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more