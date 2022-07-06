Jai Bhim, Aruvi, Uyare, Republic & others: Here's why these socially-oriented South films are outstanding

Gone are the times when only heroes carried the movies and made them a box office success. The last few years have seen some exceptional women-centric movies. These movies are special because they had a social message that made everyone stand and applaud. From discrimination, acid attacks to police brutality, questioning the judiciary, South films have done it all lately. And surprisingly, all these socially-oriented message movies have received great reviews from audiences too.

Audiences have changed too. Now they are looking for more than entertainment and why not, these are the movies that will define us in the next generation. I would be so proud to show movies like Jai Bhim, Aruvi, and Republic to the younger generation. These movies are unapologetic and hard-hitting.

There are some films you can't describe in words. Aruvi is one of them. It is a wholesome experience in itself. The film revolves around the life of Aruni (Aditi Balan), and how she is treated by people in society after being thrown out of her house. It is a perfect representation of the money-minded modern society. We all know the importance of money but this movie shows the other side, which shouldn't be missed. And coming to Suriya's Jai Bhim, the Oscar entry movie made a huge impact and showed a story of tribal people, who do not even have basic rights to live as a human. Honestly, when I watched the movie, I had no clue that tribes are not even considered a part of the society, they have no identity and right to say. It was scary but an eye-opener that such things still happen in today's world.

The aftermath of Jai Bhim was exceptionally impressive too. While celebs like Raghava Lawrence came forward and took up the initiative to help the victim's family, the film prompted the Tamil Nadu Government to focus on ensuring social security and basic facilities for the marginalised sections.

Malayalam film Uyare, starring Parvathy, Asif Ali, and Tovino Thomas, is an uplifting film about an acid attack survivor who aspires to be a pilot. While the film definitely shows the struggles of an acid attack survivor, it also shows that controlling and blackmailing a woman in the name of 'Love' is not justified. Uyare soars high due to Parvathy’s acting prowess.

Later comes movies like Jana Gana Mana, Republic, Taanakkaran focused on bashing government and police brutality. Right from the get-go, it brings several uncomfortable debates to the forefront. The filmmakers today are in no mood to portray everyday stories of romance and action on the screen, they are much bigger than these, and such movies prove so. Audiences have accepted and lauded these films and also mentioned such movies are needed for the hour.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi is the master of swag; Check out these five movies if you loved the megastar in Godfather

All these movies narrate real stories, and that’s why they are special. In a country like India, these movies started conversations on many needed topics that are important in urban areas as in the rural ones. These movies are not about just another form of violence, it is about putting so many things into perspective, and that can come only when one digs deeper, and understands the nitty-gritty of it.