Jai Bhim case: Madras High Court dismisses FIR against Suriya, Jyothika & director TJ Gnanavel

Despite all the critical acclaim, Suriya's courtroom drama fell in controversy as a case has been registered against the film. Now after many months, the Madras High Court finally dismissed the FIR against Jai Bhim, Suriya Jyothika and director TJ Gnanavel for having allegedly hurt the feelings of the Vanniyar community.

It's big relief for Suriya and Jai Bhim as the case jas been in court since December. The order was pronounced by Madras High Court Justice N Sathish Kumar on Thursday, August 11.

For unversed, In December 2021, the Vanniyar Sangam issued a legal notice to Suriya, Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel and Amazon India seeking an apology for showing the Vanniyar community in poor light in the film. The Vanniyar Sangam have also demanded the removal of particular scenes from Jai Bhim and Rs. 5 crore compensation within seven days.

However, in May, after the release of film and reaching to Oscars and others acclaimed platforms, the Madras Court ordered cops ordered to investigate.

Also Read: Suriya & his wife Jyothika smile for the paparazzi as they get clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai; PHOTOS

In fact, the case has hone to a point where Suriya got death threats and was also issued with police protection at his home. Suriya had issued a statement in November saying that the core concept was based on the case fought by retired Justice Chandru, and discussed the struggles of indigenous people. "Neither my team, nor I have ever harbored any intention at any point in time to insult any individual or community as mentioned by you in your letter. I hope you are aware that corrections were carried out as soon as some people pointed out mistakes." The actor also thanked his fans and co-peers who stood by him throughout.

Recently, Suriya and Jai Bhim won Best Actor and Best Film at National Awards 2022 respectively. Suriya is also nominated for Best Actor and his film Jai Bhim is nominated for Best Film at IFFM.