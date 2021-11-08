Jai Bhim Impact: Raghava Lawrence promises a house for Rajakannu's family after watching Suriya's smashing hit

After watching Suriya's latest release Jai Bhim, Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence has promised a house for the family of Rajakannu, on whose life story the film has been based. The actor announced that he took this initiative after knowing the struggle Rajakannu's wife Parvathi went through in the false case.

Jai Bhim tells the story of a landmark legal battle led by Sengani (based on Parvathi) and lawyer Chandru, when her husband Rajakannu, who belongs to the Irular tribe, is framed by the police in a false case. Rajakannu passed away in 1993 due to police brutality during the case.

Raghava Lawrence took to his Twitter handle and announced this amazing initiative, which is winning hearts. The actor wrote, “I was greatly affected when I found out about the life of Parvathi Amma, the wife of Rajakannu, who was tortured and killed for a crime he did not commit.”

Lawrence also said that he was extremely disheartened after learning the present condition of poverty Parvathi is going through as reported on the YouTube channel Valaipechu Voice. “I have promised Parvathi Amma that I will build a house for her at my expense,” Lawrence wrote.

Indeed Lawrence's initiative to make a change is admirable. His kindful gesture is winning hearts and is on the top list of trends.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan, and Manikandan in pivotal roles. It is current;y available on Amazon Prime Videos.