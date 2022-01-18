Jai Bhim at Oscars: Suriya starrer achieves another milestone; Fans call it a 'proud moment'

Suriya’s last release Jai Bhim directed by TJ Gnanavel is going places. The film, which is inspired by true events of the tribal community, has now made it to the Oscars' YouTube channel. Yes, Jai Bhim has been featured in the official YouTube channel of the Academy Awards.

Also, this Suriya starrer becomes the first Tamil film to receive a prestigious honour from the Oscars. Fans can't keep calm and have been sharing the same on social media. A Twitter user writes, "#Suriya made us and #Indian cinema proud...Really a awesome movie must watch!."

Another tweeted, "I was literally over the moon to see #JaiBhim get featured in the #Oscars Official Youtube Channel. Surya shines more!!."

While one called it a 'proud moment', another said Suriya is the pride of Indian cinema.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has also made an official entry to the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of 'Best Non-English Language Film'. The movie has surpassed many records, with the IMDb rating of 9.6.

Lijomol Jose plays the female lead with Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and others in supporting roles. Based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru.