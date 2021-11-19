Jai Bhim Row: Suriya thanks his fans for constant supporting towards him; Pens heartfelt note

Suriya thanked his fans for their constant support through the Jai Bhim controversy. The actor took to Twitter thanked his fans for the ‘overwhelming support. "Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us," he tweeted.

The film has landed in controversy post its release despite receiving accolades from critics and audiences alike. On Monday, Vanniyar Sangam has issued a legal notice against the makers of the film for showing their community in a defamatory manner. Following that, Suriya also received death threats and armed security personnel was deployed at the Suriya’s T Nagar residence in Chennai.

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021

Several fans have posted messages on social media, supporting the Tamil star by sharing the trending hashtag #WestandWithSuriya. Even celebrities like Lokesh Kanagraj, Vetrimaan, Prakash Raj extended their support amid the Jai Bhim row.

The community also asked for a public apology and also demanded Rs 5 crore as damages.

Also Read: Santhanam comments on Suriya's Jai Bhim controversy during his speech at Sabhaapathy event; Twitterati REACT

Jai Bhim is directed by TJ Gnanvel and tells a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya, takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman.