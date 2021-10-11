Jai Bhim: Suriya is bursting some truth bombs in the intriguing motion poster of his next; WATCH

Suriya has shared a captivating motion poster of his upcoming courtroom drama Jai Bhim. The film which releases this Diwali, on 2nd November has set high expectations among the moviegoers ever since the first look was out. Taking the excitement up a notch, the actor has shared a motion poster that looks every bit intriguing.

One can see, the motion poster gives an impactful glimpse into the narrative. It also gives us a sneak-peek into Suriya's role in the film. The highly-anticipated film has Suriya play the character of a lawyer. Jai Bhim is written and directed by Tj Gnanavel and produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. It sure does raise anticipation levels.

Take a look below:

Jai Bhim features an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose. The upcoming film has music by Sean Roldan and has been co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

Jai Bhim will release in Tamil and Telugu on November 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

