Jai Bhim: Suriya starrer fails to make it to Oscars; Fans say 'It's still a big win'

Suriya's courtroom drama Jai Bhim was the only Tamil film among the 276 films eligible to compete in the Best Picture category at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards. Today, exactly at 7 PM as the entire India was waiting with full excitement and nervousness as India vs Pakistan cricket match, it was announced that Jai Bhim is out of the Oscars. Yes, the movie couldn't make it to the final list of nominations. Although fans of Suriya are disappointed, at the same time, they are very proud of him and the movie for making it to the international level.

Fans and celebs took to Twitter and reacted to the news of Jai Bhim are not making to the Oscars. While one netizen wrote, "Winning or losing is part of the game but #JaiBhim deserved to be in the best picture nomination list. Huge disappointment", the other fan commented, "Although #JaiBhim didnt make it to the final list of #Oscars It created an impact - Great win."