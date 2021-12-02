Jai Bhim: Suriya starrer makes official entry to Golden Globe Awards as Best Non English film

Suriya's Jai Bhim, which became a blockbuster hit, has been in limelight ever since its release due to all reasons. From appraisals to contraiversy, the film has managed to hit the right chords and gave out an heartwarming message. Well, yet again the film is news as it has officially entered the Golden Globes 2022

Jai Bhim has now officially entered the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of ‘Best Non-English Language Film’. The movie also surpassed the record hit of IMDb rating of ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ and ‘The Godfather’ and is now rated at 9.6.

The film has landed in controversy post its release despite receiving accolades from critics and audiences alike. Vanniyar Sangam issued a legal notice for showing their community in a defamatory manner. Following that, Suriya also received death threats and armed security personnel was deployed at the Suriya’s T Nagar residence in Chennai.

The slapping scene of Prakash raj from the movie has also received a lot of hate. A scene in which Prakash Raj is shown slapping a Hindi-speaking pawn broker to speak in Tamil instead has not gone well among the audience.

Also Read: Director TJ Gnanvel shares official statement as he reacts to Jai Bhim controversy: Unfair to drag Suriya

Jai Bhim tells the story of a landmark legal battle led by Sengani (based on Parvathi) and lawyer Chandru, when her husband Rajakannu, who belongs to the Irular tribe, is framed by the police in a false case. Rajakannu passed away in 1993 due to police brutality during the case.