Jai Bhim: Suriya starrer to release in five languages

Jai Bhim: Suriya starrer to release in five languages
The Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim' is slated to premiere on Prime Video on Tuesday, and fans have already expressed their excitement for the flick. Fans will be ecstatic to learn that the film will be released in five Indian languages, giving them yet another reason to cheer.

The film will cater to a broad set of audiences across demographics as it's set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Headlined by Suriya, 'Jai Bhim' is a thought-provoking story inspired by real-life incidents based on the life of popular advocate and judge - Justice Chandru. It talks about how the judge went beyond the call of duty to serve justice.

Written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, 'Jai Bhim' stars Suriya in the lead along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles. The films boasts of a stellar technical team as DOP S.R. Kadhir, editor Philominraj, and art director Kadhir and music composer Sean Rolden have worked together on the film.

Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment in association with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, the film is ready to stream on Prime Video from November 2, across 240 countries and territories.

Credits: I.A.N.S, Pic Credits: Amazon Prime Videos India/Twitter


