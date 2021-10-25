Jai Bhim: Suriya starrer third single Thala Kodhum is all about humility towards people

Suriya will be seen next in a Tamil film titled, Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel. After two blockbuster songs, today the third song from the film titled Titled Thala Kodhum in Tamil and Chirugaali in Telugu has been released. The lyrical song shows Suriya showing his humility towards the tribal people. It is surely a heart-touching video and is winning hearts.

This soothing track is composed by Sean Roldan. The Tamil version Thala Kodhum is sung by Pradeep Kumar and the lyrics are by Rajumurugan. The Telugu track titled Chirugaali is sung by Sreekanth Hariharan and the lyrics are by Narasimhan Vuruputoor.

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

Set to release globally this Diwali in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on 2 November 2021, Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, the much-anticipated film has music by Sean Rolden.