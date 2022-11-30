Jai Bhim: Suriya, TJ Gnanavel’s film to get a sequel; Producer Rajsekar Pandian drops a major UPDATE

Jai Bhim , the courtroom social drama that marked the first collaboration of Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel, is unarguably one of the best films produced by the Tamil film industry in the last few years. The movie, which is based on the real-life lawyer K Chandru, explored a sensitive issue faced by the Irular tribe. Suriya played Advocate K Chandru in the film, which featured Lijo Mol Jose in a pivotal role. Now, producer Rajsekar Pandian has dropped an update on a sequel to the project.

Recently, in an interaction with the media at IFFI Goa, producer Rajsekar Pandian confirmed that Jai Bhim is getting a sequel. According to the producer, the talks are already on for the second installment of the TJ Gnanavel directorial, which is being planned as a franchise. "They are in the pipeline since the discussions have already started," revealed the producer. It has also been confirmed that Jai Bhim 2 will depict yet another episode in the life of Adv. K Chandru, who eventually emerged as a Justice.

TJ Gnanavel about Jai Bhim

Director TJ Gnanavel opened up about teaming up with Suriya for Jai Bhim, in his interaction with the media at IFFI Goa. According to the journalist-turned-filmmaker, he initially approached Suriya and Rajsekar Pandian to produce the film. However, the National Award winning actor, who was totally moved by the subject, expressed his desire to play Advocate K Chandru in the film. Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya, Jyothika, and Rajsekar Pandian, under the banner 2D Entertainments.

Gnanavel, who opened up about his intentions behind throwing light on the oppressed with a film like Jai Bhim, stated: "In real life, there are no heroes. One has to be their own hero by empowering themselves through education. My movie will achieve its real goal only when all the oppressed are empowered." The journalist-filmmaker is planning to start working on the script of the Jai Bhim sequel, very soon.

ALSO READ: Suriya opens up on his bond with Prabhas; REVEALS that Adipurush actor treated him with homemade biryani