Jai Bhim: Tamil Nadu Court orders cops to file FIR against Suriya, Jyothika, TJ Gnanvel post months of release

After months of release and acclaim, Tamil Naidu court has now ordered the cops to file a case against Suriya, Jyothika, and director TJ Gnanavel for allegedly showing the Vanniyar community in poor light. The court heard the arguments of the petitioner and issued orders to investigate the case further.

For unveresed, the main source of conflict stems from a scene in which a calendar with the ‘Agni Gundam’ (raging fire) symbol was shown in the film. The symbol reportedly represents the Vanniyar community and the political organisations associated with the community. Director Gnanavel also issued an apology regarding too.

During the time of the release of the movie itself, the Vanniyar Sangam issued a legal notice to Suriya, Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel and Amazon India seeking an apology for showing the Vanniyar community in poor light in the film. The Vanniyar Sangam have also demanded the removal of particular scenes from Jai Bhim and Rs. 5 crore compensation within seven days. However, now, the court has ordered to investigate of the case after many months of release and applause from critics and audiences. In fact, during the time of release, Suriya also received a lot of threats and also got police protection for a few days.

Despite all the controversies, Jai Bhim hit the right chord among the audiences by showing an image to society. The film tells the story of a landmark legal battle led by Sengani (based on Parvathi) and lawyer Chandru, when her husband Rajakannu, who belongs to the Irular tribe, is framed by the police in a false case. Jai Bhim also got selected for Oscars 2021 but couldn't make it to the final list.

