Jai Bhim Teaser OUT: Suriya's fight against casteism with government is eye opening
Suriya will be seen next in a Tamil film titled, Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Today, on the occasion of Dusshera, the makers released the trailer of Jai Bhim. While sharing the teaser, Suriya noted that this film was “close to his heart”. Jai Bhim promises to be a high-voltage social and political drama.
The teaser shows Suriya as lawyer fights for the rights of tribal women who are in suffering from the government. It also features discriminatory comments passed against a Scheduled Tribe (ST) woman and instances of police brutality. Jai Bhim promises to be a high-voltage social and political drama.
Here’s #JaiBhim Teaser for you!— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 15, 2021
Tamil - https://t.co/lJ4mat1vS5
Telugu - https://t.co/iT8vp3OmEw
Watch #JaiBhimOnPrime Nov 2 @PrimeVideoIN @tjgnan @RSeanRoldan @srkathiir @KKadhirr_artdir @philoedit #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD pic.twitter.com/FrxaVluTT2
Suriya will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, who fights for the rights of the underprivileged. According to reports, Jai Bhim is based on a true story and takes inspiration from retired Madras HC Judge K Chandru, who fought a case for tribal women.
Also Read: PICS: Akhil Akkineni & Pooja Hegde spotted at theatres for Most Eligible Bachelor screening with fans