Jai Bhim Teaser OUT: Suriya's fight against casteism with government is eye opening

Suriya will be seen next in a Tamil film titled, Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Today, on the occasion of Dusshera, the makers released the trailer of Jai Bhim. While sharing the teaser, Suriya noted that this film was “close to his heart”. Jai Bhim promises to be a high-voltage social and political drama.

The teaser shows Suriya as lawyer fights for the rights of tribal women who are in suffering from the government. It also features discriminatory comments passed against a Scheduled Tribe (ST) woman and instances of police brutality. Jai Bhim promises to be a high-voltage social and political drama.

Suriya will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, who fights for the rights of the underprivileged. According to reports, Jai Bhim is based on a true story and takes inspiration from retired Madras HC Judge K Chandru, who fought a case for tribal women.

Jai Bhim stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, and Manikandan in pivotal roles. Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan is the leading lady. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, this will be the fourth time the production house and Suriya are collaborating on a project. The film is set to release on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2, ahead of the festival of Deepavali on November 4.