Jai Bhim Trailer: Suriya fights an intense battle to show the power of truth and faith

The much-awaited trailer of Jai Bhim, starring Suriya in the lead role is finally out. Written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, the trailer showcases Suriya's intense fight to give justice to a hardworking tribal couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. He leaves no stone unturned to showcase the power of truth and faith.

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

Set to release globally this Diwali in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on 2 November 2021, Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, the much-anticipated film has music by Sean Rolden.

“When this story was narrated to me, it tugged at my heartstrings. The narrative of Jai Bhim represents extraordinary strength and, most importantly, the value of human rights,” said Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer and lead actor Suriya who essays the role of Advocate Chandru.

"I hope that I have done justice in portraying this character in the film. We are happy to continue our collaboration with Prime Video for this special film and take it to audiences world over in multiple languages. With Tha. Se. Gnanavel’s vision as a director, we have been able to put together a film that will travel across borders and connect with viewers at an emotional level," the actor added.

