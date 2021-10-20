Jai Bhim: Trailer of Suriya starrer to release on October 22

Amidst high buzz and excitement among the moviegoers, the makers of Suriya starrer Jai Bhim have dropped an exciting new poster along with the trailer release date. The poster portrays Suriya in a powerful avatar standing out tall among the crowd as the trailer is set to release on October 22.

Jai Bhim teaser was released recently and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. Suriya, yet again plays a very powerful and strong character that will capture his struggle to achieve equality in the film. Starring an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose, the much-anticipated film is releasing on 2nd November 2021 in Telugu and Tamil.

Meanwhile, Suriya's first song Power was released recently and the fast-paced song captures the concept of righteousness. Written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya under his production banner, 2D Entertainment.

Suriya is also looking forward to the grand release of Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Said to be a rural mass action entertainer, Etharkkum Thunindhavan is likely to release on December 17.

