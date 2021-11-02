Jai Bhim Twitter Review: Suriya wins audiences hearts with his act, netizens call the film 'masterpiece'

The much-awaited Suriya starrer Jai Bhim is currently streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

The film caters to a broad set of audiences across demographics as it's set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. the much-anticipated film has music by Sean Rolden.

Jai Bhim has created a buzz among the viewers. With its original story and commendable acting by actors, the film is being widely loved by the audience. Yet again, Suriya has won the hearts of audiences with his impeccable performance as a rightful lawyer. Netizens also praised the director for giving enough screen space to supporting actors and not just focusing on Suriya as a typical movie. Some also called the film a "masterpiece" and thanked Suriya for bringing it to the audience. Fans, critics and celebs are hailing Suriya and his movie Jai Bhim.

Check out Twitterati reactions for Jai Bhim here:

Highly intriguing, Heavily heartbreaking movie. Excellent cast & acting. Best Court room drama film ever made in K'Town. Worth spending your time for this film. Hatts off to bring out this gem#JaiBhimSensationBegins #JaibhimReview #JaiBhimfromNov2 #JaiBhim #ChiyaanVikram https://t.co/SertYSAYeu pic.twitter.com/IzGzaTuZmq — Chiyaan_Nandhu (@NandhuCVF) November 2, 2021

#JaiBhim what a movie... emotional, goosebumps one of the best movie 2021 ...lijomol& Manikandan defenetely u have bright future..&The story of piller the Chandru @Suriya_offl again prove Ur nadipin nayagan..the director @tjgnan what a comback true story..over all my rating 5/5 (@Eachu_offl) November 2, 2021

#JaiBhim @Suriya_offl

sir No forced romance, no song-dance, no stunts, no needless heroism!! Immense maturity shown by the star actor to let the story take prominence and play within its boundaries!! Back to back #Bluckbusters #SooraraiPottru #JaiBhim — NTR Thammudu (@NtrThammudu) November 2, 2021

#JaiBhim is Beyond Words !!!



Thank You @Suriya_offl , @LijomoIJose and all the Crew for this



As Marx said - Let the ruling classes tremble at a revolution. The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win.



Workingmen of all countries unite !!! pic.twitter.com/ZpZlePlPTS — ABIN RAJ (@AbinrajSpeaks) November 2, 2021

#JaiBhim is an experience! A hard hitting tale speaks about the excruciating pain of oppressed. The scepticism about communists are broken and shows that they're one's who honestly stand by the people. pic.twitter.com/nnAkLVOsf2

Jai bhim my rating back to back bbhit after soorarai pottru @Suriya_offl Anna romba nalla irunthathu #JaiBhim movie anna super #EtharkkumThunindhavan #VaadiVaasal pic.twitter.com/o8L6JEig4Z November 2, 2021

Watched #JaiBhimOnPrime last night! It was terrific. Hard hitting and intense.

Must must watch by everyone! @Suriya_offl Thank you for acting and producing #JaiBhim pic.twitter.com/boUV2dIqmh — Bheemla (@dileeptweetsz) November 2, 2021

Just Saw #JaiBhim on @PrimeVideoIN

Only @Suriya_offl can dare to do this subject

Slow Start with Emotional Climax.

Realistic direction. Must watch by every Citizen of India.

Simply well done ! — Banyan Tree (@showmanonhigh) November 2, 2021

#JaiBhim Superb Movie , it emotionally Connect D people

All Character are realistic

Avnga Character vey valunthutanga #Rasakannu #Sengani #Chandru #Ig @Suriya_offl Sir ungaluku oru Tight hug kuduthu Big salute .. Actor Producer thandi ur Great Humanbeing ..

Continue.. pic.twitter.com/HrGDyPBkmw

#jaibhim Just now finished watching.

Film talks about the reality and contemporary issues in caste,politics.

I felt very uneasy during the lockup scenes they were so realistic.

Thank you @Suriya_offl @2D_ENTPVTLTD #Gnanavelraja — Javeed Shaik (@_karna0831) November 2, 2021

#Jaibhim This film is very beautiful I never seen this kind of movie thank you sir for giving this kind movie to us @Suriya_offl . And director @ThaseGnanavel. pic.twitter.com/7sZgZ8jF1I — Yashwanth (@YashwanthNani20) November 2, 2021

Being a law student, this film and especially this dialogue made a huge impact on me.

Hard hitting story

Hats off @Suriya_offl sir.#JaiBhimSensationBegins#JaiBhim #suriya4 pic.twitter.com/E29cSMZFCh — Adam Gilchrist (@Gilly10_) November 2, 2021

