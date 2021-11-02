Jai Bhim Twitter Review: Suriya wins audiences hearts with his act, netizens call the film 'masterpiece'

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim Twitter Review
Jai Bhim Twitter Review: Suriya wins audiences hearts with his act, netizens call the film 'masterpiece'
The much-awaited Suriya starrer Jai Bhim is currently streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

The film caters to a broad set of audiences across demographics as it's set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. the much-anticipated film has music by Sean Rolden. 

Jai Bhim has created a buzz among the viewers. With its original story and commendable acting by actors, the film is being widely loved by the audience. Yet again, Suriya has won the hearts of audiences with his impeccable performance as a  rightful lawyer. Netizens also praised the director for giving enough screen space to supporting actors and not just focusing on Suriya as a typical movie. Some also called the film a "masterpiece" and thanked Suriya for bringing it to the audience. Fans, critics and celebs are hailing Suriya and his movie Jai Bhim. 

Check out Twitterati reactions for Jai Bhim here:

