Jai Bhim: Vanniyar Sangam sends legal notice to Suriya & others; Seeks Rs 5 crore compensation & an apology

On Monday, the Vanniyar Sangam issued a legal notice to Suriya, Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanvel and Amazon India seeking an apology for showing the Vanniyar community in poor light in the film. The Vanniyar Sangam have also demanded the removal of particular scenes from Jai Bhim and Rs 5 crore compensation within seven days.

On behalf of Arul Mozhi, the president of Vanniyar Sangam, K Balu, the spokesperson and lawyer of Pattali Makkal Katchi have issued a legal notice, dubbed as "defamatory" for portraying their community in a poor light.

The advocate said, in one of the scenes, the makers of the film have shown ‘Agni Gundam’ (raging fire), the symbol of Vanniyar Sangam, in the calendar behind the SI to defame the Vanniyar community.

"You have projected the said wicked person, a wrongdoer as if he belonged to Vanniyar community thereby imputing that the members of the Vanniyar community are prone to commit wrong and illegal things while in real life the said sub-inspector does not belong to Vanniyar community," the notice read.

Meanwhile, Suriya, in a letter written in Tamil answered a few questions stating, "Through the film, questions have been raised against those in power, it should not be turned into name-politics and diluted."

