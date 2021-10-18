Jai Bhim's Power: Suriya's first song is high on energy & captures his struggle to achieve equality

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim is one of the much-awaited Tamil films. After an intense teaser, the makers of the film have released the first song titled Power. Written and sung by Arivu, Power is composed by Sean Roldan. The fast-paced song from Suriya starrer captures the concept of righteousness and his struggle to achieve equality.

One can see Suriya in the role of Advocate Chandru who leaves no stone unturned to fight for the right and equal treatment, justice for the oppressed. The song is high-on-energy and in sure catches attention in a lot of ways. Written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their production banner, 2D Entertainment.

Check out the song below:

Having made all the right noise after the teaser launch, the excitement ahead of Jai Bhim is nothing short of spectacular. The upcoming courtroom drama has set high expectations and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in store for them.

Starring an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose, Jai Bhim is set to release on Amazon Prime Video, this Diwali in Tamil and Telugu, on 2nd November 2021.

