Jai gets his first jab for Covid 19 with Sputnik-V

Actor Jai was seen flashing a thumbs-up signal to the cameras post getting jabbed.

The medical community recommends vaccines as a weapon to protect oneself from the deadly coronavirus which has been wreaking havoc around the world. Indians were getting themselves jabbed with Covishield and Covaxin. With only these two vaccines in circulation, the central government thirdly allowed Dr Reddy's to import and manufacture the Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia. Accordingly, the Sputnik-V vaccine is now in use. Today actor Jai was vaccinated with Sputnik-V.

People are scared of vaccines owing to a few rumours on the same. To allay people's fears and to protect themselves, many filmmakers and politicians have gotten themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus and also posted photos of the same on their social media accounts. Actors Karthi, Suriya, director Prashant Neel, Vignesh Shivan, actresses Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Ramya Pandian and many others got themselves vaccinated and these photos had broken the internet. Now, it is the turn of actor Jai, who was seen flashing a thumbs-up signal to the cameras post getting jabbed. There are pictures of him showing the card as well.

Vaccinated #staysafe pic.twitter.com/wq9VkBOMCW — Jai (@Actor_Jai) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jai has Breaking News, Yenni Thuniga, two projects with director Susienthiran and an untitled project with director Sundar C with whom he had earlier collaborated on Kalakalappu 2. Jai is also said to be acting in director Atlee's production, to be directed by one of the latter’s assistants. However, this is mere conjecture at this moment as an official word is awaited. Jai, of late, has been praised for transforming himself and being at his fittest best.

