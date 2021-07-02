Jai gets his first jab for Covid 19 with Sputnik-V
The medical community recommends vaccines as a weapon to protect oneself from the deadly coronavirus which has been wreaking havoc around the world. Indians were getting themselves jabbed with Covishield and Covaxin. With only these two vaccines in circulation, the central government thirdly allowed Dr Reddy's to import and manufacture the Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia. Accordingly, the Sputnik-V vaccine is now in use. Today actor Jai was vaccinated with Sputnik-V.
Vaccinated #staysafe pic.twitter.com/wq9VkBOMCW
— Jai (@Actor_Jai) July 2, 2021
Meanwhile, on the work front, Jai has Breaking News, Yenni Thuniga, two projects with director Susienthiran and an untitled project with director Sundar C with whom he had earlier collaborated on Kalakalappu 2. Jai is also said to be acting in director Atlee's production, to be directed by one of the latter’s assistants. However, this is mere conjecture at this moment as an official word is awaited. Jai, of late, has been praised for transforming himself and being at his fittest best.