Jail Teaser: GV Prakash as a prisoner promises intense drama

Music director turned actor GV Prakash is playing the lead actor in the acclaimed director's upcoming film Jail. A new teaser of GV Prakash's upcoming film Jail was released today. Tipped to be a romantic actioner. The teaser gives a glimpse of the raw and gritty outing that the film promises.

Tamil actor Dhanush took to social media and launched the teaser. Going by the teaser, Jail look like a hard-hitting film set in areas of North Madras. The film might touch upon issues of slum resettlement.

GV Prakash tweeted, "A Lot of of hardwork went through making this film..here is #JailTeaser from my fav dir @Vasantabalan1 sir.."

It is to be noted that Dhanush also rendered his voice for the song ‘Kaathodu Kaathanen’ from the film, along with Aditi Rao Hydari.

The director Vasanthabalanand GV Prakash have worked together over a decade ago in the latter’s National Award-winning Tamil film Veyil, which had music by Prakash. Jail also features Abarnathi of Enga Veetu Mappillai fame as its female lead. The film also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar and Baahubali-fame Prabhakar.

Bankrolled by producer Sridharan Mariathasan, the music of the film is by GV Prakash itself. The first look poster was released three years ago and teaser today. The project has been delayed due to unprecedented hurdles. Speaking about the same in a Facebook post, director Vasanthabalan wrote: “It’s becoming arduous and extremely life-exhausting to release a film in today’s age."