Jailer 2: After 40 years, Rajinikanth watches film alongside fans in theaters with his grandson Linga; VIDEO

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, and continues its theatrical run. Now, the superstar has watched the film in a theatre alongside his grandson, Linga, marking the first time in 40 years that the actor has watched one of his films alongside fans.

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth watches sequel film with fans for 1st time in 40 years

In an official video shared by the makers of Jailer 2 , the team wrote, “For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness Jailer 2 on the big screen!”

Here’s the post:

Apart from his grandson, Rajinikanth was accompanied on this rare outing by music composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson Dilipkumar.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set three months after the events of the first film. Following Varman’s death, an idol-stealing group begins searching for the person responsible while also attempting to recover the three massive containers of idols that “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian had hidden from everyone.

As Dileepan, a loyal follower of the group, sets out to track down the person responsible, he finds himself caught up in a larger plan devised by the former warden himself. With no other option left, the group's top leaders, the Kalpak family, led by patriarch Chakri Kalpak, and Muthuvel Pandian find themselves on opposing sides, escalating the conflict into an all-out war.

Whether Muthuvel can defeat the group with the help of his allies, dismantle its operations, and atone for his past actions forms the central narrative of the film.

Rajinikanth reprises his role in the sequel, which also features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, Namo Narayana, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, and others in key roles.

In addition to the main cast, the film features cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to star in the action entertainer Dharman , directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan, the film features Simran Bagga, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu in key roles. According to reports, Telugu star Ram Pothineni is expected to play the antagonist, while Sreeleela and Nayanthara may appear in prominent roles.

Looking ahead, the superstar is also set to feature in the tentatively titled KHxRK, which will reunite him with Kamal Haasan on the big screen after four decades. The film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

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