Jailer 2: After Petta, Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi to reunite for Nelson Dilipkumar’s sequel movie?

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his next release, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Now, it seems that the action comedy film is set to feature Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

Is Vijay Sethupathi set to reunite with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Vijay Sethupathi is expected to appear alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. The actor is reportedly shooting for his portions in Goa. However, this remains unconfirmed for now, as an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Interestingly, the two actors previously shared the screen in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta (2019). If the report turns out to be true, this would mark their second collaboration.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film serves as a sequel to Jailer (2023), which was a massive box-office blockbuster.

The sequel will reportedly follow Muthuvel Pandian as he faces even greater threats than in the first installment, promising intense action and bloodshed. While further details are still awaited, the film is likely to be released on June 12, 2026.

Apart from the Superstar, the movie is expected to see Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprise their roles from the first film. Additionally, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan are likely to play significant roles.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth last appeared in a lead role in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Coolie. The movie featured actors such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, and many others in key roles. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made cameo appearances. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth has announced his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar173, which will be co-produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

The movie was initially set to be directed by Sundar C, but the filmmaker later stepped away from the project.

Speculations now suggest that Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishnan is likely to helm the film. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming films

Vijay Sethupathi recently wrapped up shooting for his film tentatively titled PuriSethupathi, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Additionally, the makers of Silambarasan TR's Arasan have announced that Vijay will also be part of the Vetrimaaran directorial.

