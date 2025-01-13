Jailer 2: Anirudh Ravichander and Nelson Dilipkumar's flight tickets HINT at promo launch of Rajinikanth starrer; SEE PIC

The much-anticipated Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, is speculated to be announced soon, as the makers of Jailer have provided an official update on their next production venture. Both Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson Dilipkumar are reportedly heading to attend the launch event.

In a recent Instagram Story, Anirudh Ravichander shared a picture of two plane tickets—one bearing his name and the other Nelson’s. While the makers are yet to reveal the title of the sequel, an official announcement, along with a promo video, is set to take place on January 14, 2025, at 6 PM.

See the official post by Anirudh Ravichander here:

After keeping updates under wraps for some time, the makers of Jailer are finally gearing up to announce exciting details about the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. The promo announcement for the sequel is set to be screened in multiple theaters across India, including cities like Chennai, Tirunveli, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Mumbai.

The original Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was a massive hit in 2023, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film revolved around a retired jail warden grieving the disappearance of his son, presumed dead. Driven by grief and a thirst for justice, the protagonist embarks on a revenge mission, uncovering unexpected twists that lead to an intricate heist.

Jailer boasted an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film also featured special cameo appearances by legendary actors Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

As for Rajinikanth’s upcoming projects, the superstar is currently working on Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on both Coolie and the Jailer sequel, marking an exciting phase for the superstar's career.

