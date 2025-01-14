Jailer 2 Announcement Teaser: Rajinikanth reaffirms his ‘Hukum’ as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in a power-packed sequel by director Nelson

Explore All Fashion Categories

Rekha in white suit and red lips proves she can still steal the spotlight from the trendiest millennials

Throwback: Sharvari pulled off color-blocking trend with corset-style lavender top and red leather pants, it looked absolute fire; take cues

Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s cool look in denim corset-style top and cargo jeans screams all the Gen-Z vibes

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra prove airport fashion can be cool and cozy all at once with their outfits

Shilpa Shetty turns Lohri celebrations into a fashion fiesta in her white sharara set

Kajol radiates sunshine vibes in the bright yellow saree, making it perfect choice for festive and semi-formal occasions

Janhvi Kapoor goes hand-in-hand with glamor and hotness in Balmain’s button-embellished wool mini-dress styled right with accessories

Throwback to Alia Bhatt's stunning phulkari suit paired with mirror-work jacket; perfect to look your ethnic best this Lohri

Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty sips her drink looking all cozy in a knit-striped sweater on date with KL Rahul