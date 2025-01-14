Jailer 2 Announcement Teaser: Rajinikanth reaffirms his ‘Hukum’ as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in a power-packed sequel by director Nelson

In a new announcement teaser by the makers of Jailer, Rajinikanth returns to reprise the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian once again in its sequel, Jailer 2!

By Goutham S
Published on Jan 14, 2025
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in sequel flick by director Nelson
Superstar Rajinikanth is back to reprise his iconic role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to 2023’s Jailer. The sequel flick is officially titled Jailer 2 with director Nelson Dilipkumar returning to direct the project.

The makers have unveiled a power-packed teaser for announcing the sequel with Rajinikanth appearing in his cold, calculated, yet violent avatar once again.

Watch the announcement teaser for Jailer 2:


Credits: YouTube (Sun TV)
