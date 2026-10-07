Jailer 2: Did Rajinikanth starrer makers cut 100 mins from its runtime of more than 4 hours? Here’s what we know

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on October 16, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has recently completed its certification process and reportedly has a runtime of more than two hours. However, it appears that the film was initially more than four hours long.

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer cuts down runtime from more than 4 hours?

According to a report shared by Movies Singapore, Jailer 2 initially had an overall runtime of more than 4 hours and 25 minutes (265 minutes), with over 100 minutes reportedly being chopped off. The film now has a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes (165 minutes). Apparently, the reduced runtime is intended to avoid deviations from the main plot.

Jailer 2 follows retired warden “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, whose quiet life away from his violent past is shattered when a dangerous empire threatens his family and legacy.

Determined to uncover the forces behind the threat, Muthuvel goes as a driver and infiltrates the group to trace its chain of command from within. As he gets closer to the powerful figures running the operation, he is forced to revive his lethal skills and call upon a network of old allies and connections.

His search eventually leads him into a massive operation, putting him on a collision course with increasingly dangerous adversaries. As the stakes rise, Muthuvel must confront his violent past once again and dismantle the empire before it destroys everything he has fought to protect.

Rajinikanth reprises his role from the first film, while Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, and Mirnaa also return as their respective characters. Suryah, Suraj, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others join the cast in new roles.

Additionally, stars including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Hrithik Roshan are set to make cameo appearances. Ahead of the film’s release, a pre-release event is set to begin streaming on Sun NXT.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to star in the action entertainer Dharman , directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan, the film features Simran Bagga, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Reportedly, Telugu star Ram Pothineni is set to play the antagonist, while Sreeleela may appear in a special dance number.

Looking ahead, the superstar is also set to feature in the tentatively titled KHxRK, which will reunite him with Kamal Haasan on the big screen after four decades. The film will be directed by Nelson.

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