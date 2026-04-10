Jailer 2: Is Pawan Kalyan set to replace Shah Rukh Khan for cameo in Rajinikanth’s film? Here’s what we know

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has been in the making for some time, with the superstar himself confirming that the film will wrap up shooting soon. Now, a report has surfaced suggesting that Pawan Kalyan might replace Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo role in the action drama.

Is Pawan Kalyan replacing Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Pawan Kalyan has been approached by the makers to play a cameo role in Jailer 2. The actor is expected to replace Shah Rukh Khan , who was previously rumored to play a police officer alongside the superstar in the sequel. However, this remains an unconfirmed report, with the makers yet to issue an official statement.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in a lead role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Following the Harish Shankar directorial, the Power Star is yet to announce his next project.

For those unaware, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan had to decline the cameo role in Jailer 2. Despite initially showing interest, he reportedly turned down the offer due to his commitments to King.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will feature the superstar reprising his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Rajinikanth’s work front

After Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar173, directed by Cibi Chakravarthi. The film is expected to be an emotional action entertainer.

While the cast has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that Shobana, Basil Joseph, and Priyanka Arul Mohan may appear in key roles. The shoot is expected to begin by the end of April 2026.

Additionally, the actor also has KHxRK Reunion in his lineup, which will see him reunite with Kamal Haasan on the big screen after four decades.

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