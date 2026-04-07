Jailer 2: Mohanlal wraps up his portions in Rajinikanth’s film, shoot currently underway in Hyderabad; REPORTS

Superstar Rajinikanth has been actively involved in the filming of Jailer 2 and recently conveyed that the shoot will be wrapping up soon. Now, it appears that Mohanlal has completed his portions in the film, while the shoot is still underway in Hyderabad.

Mohanlal wraps up his portions in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

In a recent picture shared by Mohanlal ’s stylist, Jishad Shamsudeen, on social media, the designer confirmed that the actor has wrapped up his part in the sequel. Sharing a selfie, the stylist wrote, “And it’s a wrap for M. Jailer 2.”

Here’s the post:

Moreover, online reports suggest that the team is currently filming in Hyderabad, with Shah Rukh Khan speculated to be part of the schedule. Apparently, he is expected to play the role of a police officer and will appear alongside Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Additionally, actors Vijay Sethupathi and Santhanam are also said to have completed their cameo portions.

Jailer 2 is an upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will see the superstar reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

Apart from the cameos, the film will also feature Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others in key roles. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to appear in a special dance number.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The film is set to be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy and is expected to be an emotional action entertainer. While the cast has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that actors like Shobana, Basil Joseph, and Priyanka Arul Mohan may appear in key roles, with the shoot expected to begin by the end of April 2026.

Initially, the project was set to be directed by Sundar C. However, due to prior commitments, the filmmaker opted out of the film.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will also appear alongside Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion. While more details are awaited, the film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is likely to be released around Diwali or Aayudha Pooja in 2027.

ALSO READ: AA22xA6: Allu Arjun confirms title reveal on 44th birthday for Atlee directorial with Deepika Padukone