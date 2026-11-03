Jailer 2 on OTT: Rajinikanth’s action movie to stream with uncut version of additional 30 minutes? Here’s what we know

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is currently running in theatres following its release on October 15, 2026. Now, reports suggest that the film's digital release may feature an uncut version with additional footage.

Jailer 2 on OTT: Rajinikanth’s action film to stream as uncut version online?

According to a report by News18 Tamil, Jailer 2 may arrive on OTT platforms with an uncut version featuring approximately 30 minutes of additional footage. The digital version is reportedly expected to include extended sequences featuring Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Hrithik Roshan that were not part of the theatrical cut.

Additionally, actor Santhanam's cameo, which was entirely removed from the theatrical version, is also rumored to be included in the uncut edition.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed the additional footage or the uncut version so far. According to ongoing reports, the film may begin streaming after November 10, 2026.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set three months after the events of the first film. Following Varman's demise, the idol trade group begins searching for the person responsible while also attempting to retrieve three massive containers of idols hidden by Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

As Dileepan, a loyal follower of the group, sets out to track down the person responsible, he becomes entangled in a larger plan devised by the former warden himself. This leads to a major confrontation between Muthuvel Pandian and the powerful Kalpak family, headed by patriarch Chakri Kalpak, eventually escalating into an all-out battle.

The film explores whether Muthuvel, with the support of his allies, can bring down the powerful group and confront the consequences of his past actions.

Apart from Rajinikanth , the film features Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Hakkim Shah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and several others in important roles. The film also features special appearances by Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Jackie Shroff.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is expected to headline Dharman , directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the RKFI banner, the film is expected to feature Simran Bagga, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, and others in important roles. Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela are also reportedly being considered for the project.

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