Jailer 2 One Sun One Moon: Rajinikanth walks in with style and swag in Anirudh Ravichander’s composition

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is slated to release on October 15, 2026. Ahead of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial’s release, the makers have unveiled the second single, “One Sun One Moon,” which blends soft rock and traditional Indian music while showcasing the superstar’s signature swag.

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer’s One Sun One Moon song out

The new track, “One Sun One Moon” from Jailer 2 , features Anirudh Ravichander’s fusion of soft rock with elements of traditional Indian music. Retaining the essence of Jailer, the song celebrates Rajinikanth’s legacy and serves as a continuation of the spirit established in the first instalment.

Check it out here:

The track has been sung by Anirudh himself along with MS Krsna, while Heisenberg and Super Subu have penned the lyrics. While the song is largely driven by its lyrics, the makers have also unveiled glimpses from the film featuring the superstar. Interestingly, the title “One Sun One Moon” is a homage to Rajinikanth’s Baasha.

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment.

Apart from Rajinikanth , the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. The makers recently unveiled glimpses of Suraj, Suryah, and Vidya from the film, with the actors reportedly expected to play antagonists.

Moreover, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi are also expected to appear in cameo roles.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to star in the lead role in the action film Dharman , directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film was previously referred to by its tentative title, Thalaivar173, with the actor set to play a stylish doctor. Alongside the superstar, the film features Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the Anbariv duo has been brought on board as the action choreographers.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might appear in the movie as the main antagonist. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his involvement.

Apart from Dharman, the superstar also has the tentatively titled KHxRK in the pipeline, which will see him reunite with Kamal Haasan.

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