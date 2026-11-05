Jailer 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth starrer sequel action comedy drama online

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie is now all set to make its digital debut. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release.

When and where to watch Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 12, 2026. The official announcement was shared by the streaming platform through its social media handle, confirming that the movie will be available in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

Here's the official update:

Official trailer and plot of Jailer 2

Three months after bringing down Varman's operations, Muthuvel Pandian leads a quiet life with his wife Viji, daughter-in-law Swetha, and grandson Rithvik near Coimbatore, working as a supermarket supervisor. However, his peaceful existence is disrupted when Varman's associate Dileep hires Mukund to identify the person responsible for Varman's downfall.

Meanwhile, Muthuvel gets drawn into the world of idol trading through Moorthi, a self-proclaimed ruthless man and fruit seller. Seizing the opportunity, he secretly infiltrates Dileep's network with Moorthi's help. However, his identity is eventually exposed, putting his family at risk. With the support of his former allies Mathew, Narasimha and Kamdev, Muthuvel protects his family and sets his sights on Bodhi Kalpak, the head of a much larger idol-trading network.

As the conflict intensifies, Bodhi targets Muthuvel's allies and family, forcing him into a dangerous confrontation with the Kalpaks. Meanwhile, the truth behind Arjun's disappearance comes to light, leaving Muthuvel's family devastated. When Bodhi takes his family hostage, Muthuvel seeks help from an old associate, Roddy, to escape and rescue them.

With his family's faith restored, Muthuvel launches a final assault against the Kalpaks alongside Mathew, Narasimha and Kamdev, eventually bringing down their entire organization. Two weeks later, despite being forgiven by his family, Muthuvel voluntarily surrenders. However, an unexpected message from Kantha Kalpak, Bodhi's sister, hints that another chapter in his turbulent life may be waiting to unfold.

Cast and crew of Jailer 2

Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Namo Narayana, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Hakkim Shah and Mirnaa in key roles.

Apart from the ensemble cast, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameo roles from the first instalment. Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi also make special appearances.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score, while Vijay Kartik Kannan has handled the cinematography. R. Nirmal has served as the editor.

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