Jailer 2: Planning to watch Rajinikanth’s sequel in theaters? 5 things to remember about the first film

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film serves as the follow-up to the first instalment. If you’re planning to watch the sequel this week, here’s a list of things you should keep in mind before watching the flick.

Jailer 2: 5 Things to Remember from Jailer before watching Rajinikanth starrer sequel

1. Muthuvel Pandian is not an ordinary man

Muthuvel Pandian ( Rajinikanth ) appears to be a mild-mannered family man, but he has a fearsome past as ‘Tiger’, a legendary jailer who commanded respect even from hardened outlaws. Now, as his son, Arjun, an honest officer, has gone missing and is presumed to have passed away, the man must return to his former self to exact revenge.

2. Muthuvel dismantles Varman’s large empire

Varman (Vinayakan) runs a ruthless network involved in stealing ancient temple idols. As part of his revenge, Muthuvel takes on the empire, unleashing a violent battle that exposes the extent of Varman’s operations.

3. Muthuvel’s greatest allies from his violent past

When the fight intensifies, Muthuvel calls upon powerful former inmates and trusted allies, including Narasimha (Shiva Rajkumar) and Mathew ( Mohanlal ). Their support proves crucial in bringing down Varman’s empire. With several more allies likely in touch.

4. Arjun’s betrayal for personal gains

Arjun, initially believed to be a victim, is revealed to be a corrupt cop who willingly collaborated with Varman. When he refuses to surrender and threatens his own father, Muthuvel makes the devastating decision to end his life.

5. Varman’s final words set up Jailer 2, leaving Muthuvel’s mission far from finished

Although Muthuvel destroys Varman’s empire, Varman warns him about a larger network operating behind the scenes. This unresolved threat sets the stage for Muthuvel and his trusted allies to take on even more powerful enemies in Jailer 2, making the battle more intense than what was expected.

Slated to hit theaters this week, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Yogi Babu, and more in key roles. With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their previous cameos, the film will also have Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi.

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