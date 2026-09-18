Jailer 2 Promo: Rajinikanth starrer introduces Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep, with a menacing character glimpse

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. Now, the makers have unveiled the film’s first character promo, introducing Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep.

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer introduces Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep

In an official update, the makers of Jailer 2 unveiled a character promo featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep. The 35-second promo features the Youth actor in a menacing avatar, with the character introduction backed by an intriguing background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Watch the promo here:

Earlier, the makers had unveiled a glimpse that confirmed the film’s release date. The promo began with Vinayakan’s final dialogue from Jailer, hinting that his actions were part of a much larger network. Building on the events of the first film, Jailer 2 appears to see Muthuvel take on even greater challenges alongside a massive ensemble cast.

In brief appearances, the glimpse teases actors such as Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan. Moreover, the film is expected to feature SJ Suryah in a key role.

Additionally, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, and Yogi Babu are set to reprise their roles from the first instalment. Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi are also expected to appear in cameo roles.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to star in the lead role in the action film Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film was previously referred to by its tentative title, Thalaivar173, with the actor set to play a stylish doctor. Alongside the superstar, the film features Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the Anbariv duo has been brought on board as the action choreographers.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might appear in the movie as the main antagonist. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his involvement.

Apart from Dharman, the superstar also has the tentatively titled KHxRK in the pipeline, which will see him reunite with Kamal Haasan .

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