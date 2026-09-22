Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer to feature Vijay Sethupathi in a 15-minute cameo? Here’s what we know

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an upcoming action drama slated to release on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel is set to feature several cameos, much like the first instalment, with Vijay Sethupathi reportedly making a 15-minute appearance.

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer to feature Vijay Sethupathi in a 15-minute cameo?

According to a report shared by Valai Pechu, Vijay Sethupathi has apparently given the Jailer 2 team a two-day call sheet for his cameo. The actor is said to have filmed for one day in Chennai and another day in Goa, with his screen time reportedly being around 15 minutes.

However, this remains a report for now, and there has been no official confirmation regarding the duration of his appearance. Interestingly, Vijay had earlier confirmed his cameo in the film, revealing that he broke his no-cameo rule to appear alongside Rajinikanth .

While more updates about Jailer 2 are awaited, the film is also expected to feature cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan.

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. The makers recently unveiled glimpses of Suraj, Suryah, and Vidya from the film, with the actors expected to play antagonists.

Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Following Jailer 2 , Rajinikanth will headline Dharman. The film is being co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Initially planned with Sundar C and Cibi Chakaravarthi, the project is now being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also features Simran, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also expected to reunite with Kamal Haasan for the tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion, which will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Train, directed by Mysskin. He also has Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh, in his lineup.

In addition, Vijay will appear in a key role in the STR-led Arasan and will also be seen in Pocket Novel.

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