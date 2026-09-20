Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer unveils Vidya Balan’s fiery glimpse as Kantha in Nelson Dilipkumar directorial

Jailer 2 mania has begun! The team is unveiling every character with a separate introduction video. On Sunday, Sun Pictures dropped the introduction glimpse of Vidya Balan. The popular Hindi actress, known for her versatility and intense acting skills, has joined the mega-ensemble cast of Jailer 2.

The makers introduced Vidya Balan as Kantha. Seen in a striking blue saree, Vidya brings an intense and commanding presence to the Rajinikanth-led sequel. The glimpse, accompanied by Anirudh Ravichander’s banger background score, sees Kantha making an intriguing entry down a staircase. Her body language, saree pallu, and the cigarette in her hand add to the strong, fiery personality of the character.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and features returning cast members including Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. The makers previously unveiled the first glimpses of Suraj Venjaramoodu and SJ Suryah.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is set to release worldwide on October 15, 2026. Reportedly, the movie also features the guest appearances of Mohanlal, Dr. Shivarajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi, and Hrithik Roshan. It will be interesting to see whether the makers keep their appearances a surprise for the audience or not. It is still unclear who from the Telugu film industry will feature in the film. As per social media chatter, Nandamuri Balakrishna was approached for a short cameo; however, it didn’t materialise.

For the unversed, Jailer was a big blockbuster at the box office, grossing over Rs. 607 crore worldwide. The Tamil-language film was released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Anirudh’s music was one of the biggest highlights of Jailer; the same is expected for the sequel too.

Coming to Vidya Balan’s work front, she was last seen in Raja Shivaji and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actress is reuniting with Akshay Kumar for an untitled comedy drama under Anees Bazmee’s direction. The movie is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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