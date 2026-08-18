Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer’s first single composed by Anirudh Ravichander to be unveiled on August 21, 2026

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. As the makers gear up to bring the sequel to the big screen, the team has confirmed that the first single will be unveiled on August 21, 2026.

Jailer 2 Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers wrote, “The Feast is ready! Jailer 2 First Single releasing on August 21.” Along with the announcement, the team unveiled a new look featuring a celebration in the background, with the superstar once again sporting his iconic look as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian.

Here’s the post:

Ahead of the film’s Dussehra release, the makers unveiled a 55-second promo. The glimpse begins with Vinayakan’s final dialogue from Jailer, hinting that his actions were part of a much larger network. Building on the events of the first film, Jailer 2 appears set to see Muthuvel take on even greater challenges alongside a massive ensemble cast.

In blink-and-miss moments, the glimpse features actors such as Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan. Additionally, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, and Yogi Babu are set to reprise their roles from the first instalment. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

With the first single set to be unveiled soon, the film’s songs and background score will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander .

Rajinikanth’s work front

Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will headline Dharman. The film is being co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Initially planned with Sundar C and Cibi Chakaravarthi, the project is now being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also features Simran, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), the team celebrated the superstar’s 51st year in cinema on the film’s sets. The movie is expected to release in early 2027, although no official update has been made.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also set to reunite with Kamal Haasan for the tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion. The movie will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

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