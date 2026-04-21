Jailer 2: Rajinikanth wraps up filming Nelson Dilipkumar's action drama, cuts a cake with the crew; See PICS

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is expected to hit the big screens in mid-2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel recently wrapped up its shoot on April 21, 2026, with the superstar celebrating the occasion by cutting a cake with the entire crew.

Rajinikanth and team wrap up Jailer 2 shoot

Taking to social media, Rajinikanth announced the wrap of his upcoming sequel action drama, Jailer 2. The team also shared pictures from the sets after filming concluded, along with the caption: “Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! (Let’s raise the hype, our Thalaivar is forever!) It’s a wrap for Jailer 2.”

Here’s the post:

Alongside Rajinikanth, the entire crew of Jailer 2 , including director Nelson Dilipkumar and actor Vasanth Ravi, were also present. Vasanth had previously played the role of Muthuvel Pandian’s (Rajinikanth) son in Jailer.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will feature the superstar reprising his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Earlier, there were speculations that Shah Rukh Khan would make a cameo appearance. However, due to his commitments to King, the actor reportedly declined the offer. While reports suggested that Pawan Kalyan might step in for the role, no official confirmation has been made.

Recently, Jailer 2 generated buzz after a clip from the film was leaked online. The makers have advised audiences not to repost the visuals to avoid potential account restrictions or suspensions.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next expected to appear in a film tentatively titled Thalaivar173 . The project was initially announced to be directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. However, recent reports suggest there may be a change in direction, with Ashwath Marimuthu possibly taking over. No official confirmation has been made yet.

The film was originally planned with Sundar C at the helm, but he later exited the project.

Looking ahead, the superstar is also set to appear alongside Kamal Haasan in a tentatively titled project, KHxRK Reunion.

ALSO READ: NTRNeel Release Date: Jr NTR’s ‘reign’ to hit theaters on June 11, 2027; team unveils intriguing new look