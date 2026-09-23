Jailer 2: Rajinikanth’s film to drop single One Sun One Moon on September 25 with new promo by Anirudh and Nelson

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-drama sequel is set to unveil its second single, “One Sun One Moon,” on September 25, 2026.

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer’s second single One Sun One Moon to release on September 25

Sharing the update online, director Nelson Dilipkumar and musician Anirudh Ravichander appear together once again in a new promo. The promo features the director and the rockstar engaging in fun banter, with the filmmaker asking for an international-style mass track featuring elements of Rajinikanth and Jailer.

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With the new promo, the track is hinted at as “One Sun, One Moon, One Superstar,” paying homage to the actor’s iconic line from the film Baasha.

Here’s the promo:

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. The makers recently unveiled glimpses of Suraj, Suryah, and Vidya from the film, with the actors reportedly expected to play antagonists.

Moreover, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi are also expected to appear in cameo roles.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to star in the lead role in the action film Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film was previously referred to by its tentative title, Thalaivar173, with the actor set to play a stylish doctor. Alongside the superstar, the film features Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

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Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the Anbariv duo has been brought on board as the action choreographers.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might appear in the movie as the main antagonist. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his involvement.

Apart from Dharman, the superstar also has the tentatively titled KHxRK in the pipeline, which will see him reunite with Kamal Haasan.

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