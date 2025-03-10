Jailer 2: Rajinikanth's Muthuvel Pandian begins his ‘hunt’ as shooting for film starts; details inside

The Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 was announced earlier with a teaser and now the movie has begun its shoot. The makers of the film have officially announced the same with a post on social media.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the makers penned, “Muthuvel Pandian's hunt begins! #Jailer2 shoot starts today.” The post featured a new poster of Rajinikanth drenched in blood with an intense look on his face.

Earlier, the 4-minute-long announcement teaser of the film presented director Nelson and musician Anirudh Ravichander engaging in their usual banter. As the glimpse progressed, it became even more intense, and Rajinikanth entered the scene at the end with a banger.

While Rajinikanth is confirmed to return to the movie with his iconic character Muthuvel Pandian, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The police action drama featured the actor as an IPS officer and an expert in encounter cases, giving him the nickname of Vettaiyan, aka The Hunter.

However, his professional life turns upside down when he accidentally kills an innocent person suspected to be a culprit. Now, the man has to figure out who the true brains behind the heinous crime were and provide justice.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie enjoyed an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more.

Furthermore, the actor would soon be seen in the film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-packed venture is touted to feature the superstar in a negatively-shaded character, marking the director’s first collaboration with Lokesh.

While the film's plot is still kept under wraps, the film features an ensemble of stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. Moreover, Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported how Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the flick.

Moreover, the movie also has actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and many more in key roles.