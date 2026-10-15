Jailer 2 Review: Rajinikanth’s peak swag, explosive cameos and Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying score make it a mass celebration

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with several actors from the first movie making an appearance, while new characters are also introduced.

If you are planning to watch the movie in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

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The Plot

Jailer 2 is set three months after the events of the first film. Following Varman’s demise, the idol trade group is on the lookout for the man responsible for his demise while also trying to retrieve the three massive containers of idols that “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian had kept hidden from everyone.

As Dileepan, a loyal follower of the group, sets out to trace the person responsible, he finds himself trapped in a larger plan devised by the former warden himself. With no other way left, the top leaders, the Kalpak family, led by the patriarch Chakri Kalpak, and Muthuvel Pandian clash with each other, turning the conflict into an all-out war.

Whether Muthuvel manages to end or uproot them with his allies and answer for his past actions is explored in the movie.

What works in Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is undoubtedly a massive feast for action-comedy lovers and Rajinikanth fans. Director Nelson Dilipkumar once again proves why he is one of the best contemporary filmmakers in Tamil cinema when it comes to commercial entertainers with this sequel.

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From a writing perspective, apart from some dull moments of world-building and emotional baggage, Jailer 2 captures every whistle-worthy moment to the fullest. The characters, how they are developed, how each moment is presented to cater to the mass audience, and how the film elevates these moments at precisely the right points all work well.

Even in its execution, the director maintains a balance without going overboard. Understanding that a veteran superstar like Rajinikanth doesn’t need major setups and that even a flick of his spectacles could evoke cheers, the film stays consistent with its core throughout.

While Rajinikanth is the biggest factor in the film’s enjoyment, most of the frames work magnificently because of how the cameos are placed in the film and how they stay true to the narrative rather than being lumped together just to increase the star power in a single frame.

Similar to how the first film reinvented Rajinikanth’s stardom through a character that suits his age, the sequel continues to stay true to the same aspect, becoming an entertainer meant for theaters.

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Coming to the positive aspects from a technical point of view, Anirudh Ravichander once again proves how big a superstar fan he is. The musician easily captures everyone’s attention with the background score and songs, adding more flavor and auramaxxing to the superstar’s presence.

Moreover, the visuals play a major role in the heroic moments, capturing the best of everything presented on screen.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Jailer 2

The biggest drawback of Jailer 2 is the underwhelming and dull moments in both the first and second halves of the film. The initial part takes its sweet time to build the world and establish the plan that Muthuvel Pandian has been working on. Barring the comedic moments, the setup feels a bit sluggish, which creates problems with the film’s momentum. However, this later turns out not to be a major flaw.

Moreover, when we enter the second half, the film progresses smoothly through many of its moments. However, the inclusion of an emotional arc from the first film turns into a snoozing moment and drags the narrative down. Once again, though, the film picks up from that point onward, maintaining its momentum until the very end.

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Additionally, there are drawbacks in the movie’s VFX and CGI, which seem off-putting at times. Moreover, the film features the same color tone and aesthetics as the first movie. Even though this is fine, the color grading does feel saturated and overused.

The Performances

Jailer 2 features an impressive, suave, and stylish Rajinikanth, who takes the role of Muthuvel Pandian to new heights. While his aura farming is always a sight to behold, the superstar’s magnificent charm and calmness translate into an entertaining film.

Suraj Venjaramoodu portrays a villain similar to Varman from the first installment, while SJ Suryah captures the stylish kingpin role with ease. However, the actor’s portrayal is beginning to feel repetitive across his projects.

With Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty adding more flavor to the equation, the cameos are what truly steal the spotlight. Be it Mohanlal or Shiva Rajkumar, these veterans know exactly what they are doing and don’t need more than a minute or two to make an impact.

Additionally, a cameo by Hrithik Roshan simply rules the big screen, even with a single shot of his eye. The actor’s banger cameo, accompanied by a dedicated track (unreleased online as of now), just makes one crave more, or at least wish to see him headline a mass actioner of his own.

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The Verdict

Jailer 2 is exactly what a person would expect from a sequel to the 2023 flick. Serving as a fitting continuation of the first film, the movie seems to surpass its predecessor in several instances, becoming far more engaging and entertaining.

Made for theaters, the Rajinikanth starrer deserves to be watched in a packed theater, with audiences cheering, hooting, and enjoying every moment to the fullest.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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