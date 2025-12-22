Jailer 2: Shiva Rajkumar confirms role in Rajinikanth starrer to be ‘more than a cameo’

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is currently under production and is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. As the action-comedy venture is expected to be released by mid-2026, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar has confirmed his role in the film, teasing that it will be more than just a cameo.

Jailer 2: Shiva Rajkumar confirms role in Rajinikanth starrer to be bigger than a cameo

Speaking to Behindwoods, Shiva Rajkumar said, “Jailer 2 will somewhat continue from where the 2023 film left off. It's more than a cameo for me in this film. I have shot for a day. Again, I'll join on Jan 8th, 9th, and 10th.”

He added, “Jailer was a universal content. Director Nelson cleverly used Superstar Rajinikanth in an age-appropriate role. That's why the film became a Mega hit in every state.”

Moreover, actor Raj B. Shetty, who was also part of the interaction, revealed his reaction to seeing the superstars come together on screen in the 2023 film. The actor-filmmaker said that when Jailer was released, and Shiva Rajkumar made his entry, he couldn’t contain his excitement, adding that the collaboration felt organic and integral to the film.

Raj further explained that when such collaborations are done merely to elevate a film or for economic calculations, the intent feels compromised.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming action-comedy drama starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will serve as a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. Apart from Shiva Rajkumar, actors such as Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others are expected to make appearances. The movie is expected to hit the big screens in August 2026.

Recently, reports have also indicated that actress Nora Fatehi will be making a cameo appearance in the film for a dance number.

Shiva Rajkumar’s next release

Shiva Rajkumar will next appear in the lead role in the film 45, directed by music composer Arjun Janya. The action-comedy flick is slated for release on December 25, 2025, and features actors such as Upendra, Raj B. Shetty, Rajendran, Kaustubha Mani, Jisshu Sengupta, and many others in pivotal roles.

