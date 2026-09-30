Jailer 2 Song Bindass OUT: Nora Fatehi sets the floor on fire with sizzling dance number in Rajinikanth starrer

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. Now, the makers have unveiled the fourth single, Bindass, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jailer 2: Nora Fatehi makes special appearance for Rajinikanth starrer with dance track

The fourth single, titled Bindass, is a dance number featuring Nora Fatehi showcasing her moves. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander , the track has been sung by Anirudh alongside Deepthi Suresh.

Here’s the song:

Apart from the fourth single, the team is set to unveil a total of 12 tracks from the film, including songs that have already been released. Alongside the audio launch, the makers are also set to host a rave featuring Anirudh, which will be available for streaming online from October 3, 2026.

Moreover, the makers are set to unveil the trailer for Jailer 2 on October 5, 2026.

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. The makers have already unveiled glimpses of Suraj, Suryah and Vidya from the film, with the actors reportedly expected to portray antagonistic characters.

Moreover, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi are also reportedly expected to appear in cameo roles.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to headline the upcoming action film Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film is expected to feature the actor as a stylish doctor. Alongside the superstar, the cast includes Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, while the Anbariv duo has been brought on board as the action choreographers.

While further details about the project are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might appear in the film as the main antagonist. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his involvement.

Apart from Dharman, the superstar also has the tentatively titled KHxRK in the pipeline. The project will reportedly mark his reunion with Kamal Haasan after 40 years.

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