Jailer 2 Song One Name: Rajinikanth gets an epic tribute anthem by Anirudh Ravichander celebrating Thalaivar's 50 years

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel has unveiled its third single, One Name, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The track serves as a tribute anthem celebrating the superstar’s five-decade-long legacy.

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth starrer drops 3rd single One Name

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The 3-minute-24-second track features Rajinikanth in his iconic role, with references to the previous instalment and a popular meme line delivered in the superstar’s own voice. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song is performed by a chorus, with lyrics penned by Super Subu.

Watch it here:

Earlier, the makers had also unveiled the single, One Sun One Moon. Interestingly, the fourth single, accompanied by its music video, is set to be released on September 30, 2026. The complete 12-track album will also be available for streaming on the same day.

Moreover, the makers have confirmed that the trailer will be released on October 5, 2026.

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. The makers have already unveiled glimpses of Suraj, Suryah, and Vidya from the film, with the actors reportedly expected to portray antagonistic characters.

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Moreover, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi are also reportedly expected to appear in cameo roles.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to headline the upcoming action film Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film is expected to feature the actor as a stylish doctor. Alongside the superstar, the cast includes Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, while the Anbariv duo has been brought on board as the action choreographers.

While further details about the project are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that Ram Pothineni might appear in the film as the main antagonist. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his involvement.

Apart from Dharman , the superstar also has the tentatively titled KHxRK in the pipeline. The project will reportedly mark his reunion with Kamal Haasan after 40 years.

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