Jailer 2 Super Show OTT Release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth starrer pre-release event online

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the makers have hosted a star-studded pre-release event. Here are the streaming details for the special show.

When and where to watch Jailer 2 Super Show

Jailer 2 Super Show is slated to stream on the OTT platform Sun NXT and will premiere digitally on October 9, 2026. The official update was shared by the makers through their social media handle.

Here’s the post:

The upcoming pre-release show will feature Rajinikanth alongside his co-stars SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and several others.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 follows retired warden “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, whose quiet life away from his violent past is shattered when a dangerous empire threatens his family and legacy.

Determined to uncover the forces behind the threat, Muthuvel goes undercover as a driver and infiltrates the group to search for its chain of command from within. As he gets closer to the powerful figures running the operation, he is forced to revive his lethal skills and call upon a network of old allies and connections.

His investigation eventually leads him into a massive operation, putting him on a collision course with increasingly dangerous adversaries. As the stakes rise, Muthuvel must confront his violent past once again and dismantle the empire before it destroys everything he has fought to protect.

Rajinikanth reprises his role from the first film, while Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff and Mirnaa also return as their respective characters. Suryah, Suraj, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and others join the cast in new roles.

Additionally, stars including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan are set to make cameo appearances.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to star in the action entertainer Dharman , directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan, the film features Simran Bagga, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu in key roles. Reportedly, Telugu star Ram Pothineni is set to play the antagonist, while Sreeleela may appear in a special dance number.

Looking ahead, the superstar is also set to feature in the tentatively titled KHxRK, which will reunite him with Kamal Haasan after four decades on the big screen and will be directed by Nelson.

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